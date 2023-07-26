BEACON partners with Manassas Baptist Church to expand English, citizenship classes

BEACON For English Language and Literacy: “BEACON for English Language and Literacy is excited to announce a new partnership with Manassas Baptist Church to expand access to their English and Citizenship classes for adult learners in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.”

“Students who wish to register, must schedule an appointment via BEACON’s webpage. We are profoundly grateful for our invaluable partnership with Manassas Baptist Church. This collaboration brings with it a crucial expansion of in-person classroom space, empowering adult learners who are eager to enroll in our classes.”

“BEACON is in urgent need of volunteers 18 and older to help teach classes for the fall session. Classes will begin on August 21, 2023. Teaching experience is not required as BEACON provides training and ongoing support.”