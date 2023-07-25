Jose Cuervo stolen: ‘Jim Beam did not see the larceny occur’

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “LARCENY: ABC, 1630 Publix Way, 7/23, 1:19 p.m. Deputy A.J. Layug responded to a report of Jose missing. “Staff advised a male came into the store and stole a bottle of Jose Cuervo Silver. Jim Beam did not see the larceny occur.”

“LARCENY:Wawa, 15 Eustace Road, 7/23, 11:44 p.m. Deputy C.C. Crossett responded to even more alcohol being stolen. Staff advised a male stole approximately $50 worth of beer. Deputy Crossett’s amazing memory was on full display as he watched camera footage and recognized the suspect from a previous arrest. Warrants have not yet been obtained.”

“LARCENY: Newton Road, 7/24, 2:34 p.m. Deputy J.A. Buzzard responded to a larceny. The victim advised his trailer was stolen sometime in the morning.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Richmond Highway, 7/23, 12:15 a.m. Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen observed a male who appeared to have too many spirits as he fell into a ditch.”

“Sergeant Jacobeen made contact with the male who had the classic and undeniable signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“THREATS: Cedarview Court, 7/23, 4:58 p.m. The victim received text messages from ‘the person in charge of all escorts and head of the hitmen’.”

“This so-called evil-doer informed the victim he needed to pay or else. Considering the victim was aware of this overly used scam, he politely declined and blocked the caller.”

“TRESPASS: Wawa, 830 Warrenton Road, 7/23, 8:29 a.m. Deputy C.M. Ramirez responded to a trespass call. Staff advised a male they were very familiar with was back at the business despite being trespassed.”

“When Deputy Ramirez arrived, she realized she too was familiar with the suspect considering she was there when he was previously trespassed. The suspect was charged with trespassing and was released on his summons.”

“WARRANT SERVED: Wawa, 72 Austin Park Drive, 7/24, 9:18 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed and Deputy C.R. Newman responded to a welfare check.”

“Staff advised there was a sleeping male outside the business. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the sleepy suspect. He may have been sleepy due to the fact he fled from Los Angeles where he was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.”

“Los Angeles was willing to extradite the suspect, so he was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on a fugitive from justice charge where he awaits his trip back.”