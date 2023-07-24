Prince William ranked first in Digital Counties survey

Prince William County government: “Prince William County won first place in the 2023 Digital Counties Survey Awards in the 250,000-499,999-population category.”

“The annual award recognizes a distinguished group of counties that have worked hard to improve their digital, citizen and government experience through technology and leadership, and is sponsored by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo). The county won second place in 2022 and third place in 2021.”

“Prince William County earned first place this year by demonstrating a continued commitment to delivering technology services that are tightly aligned with the county’s seven strategic goals.”