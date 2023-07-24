Fredericksburg homeschool group earns top awards for teen-related traffic crash and fatality prevention efforts

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety: “REACH Homeschool in Fredericksburg was among the 21 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) Awards Banquet held Saturday night, July 15, at James Madison University (JMU) in Harrisonburg”

“REACH Homeschool was presented two awards for their efforts to prevent teen driver-related crashes, fatalities, and injuries. A student from REACH and the YOVASO club sponsor, were also recognized for their ongoing support of YOVASO and youth traffic safety initiatives.”

“Two former YOVASO club members, Mandy Adkins, Director of Parks and Recreation for Botetourt Co.; and Callie Clary, fourth grade teacher for Roanoke City Public Schools, gave the keynote address. Adkins and Clary joined YOVASO in honoring the schools, youth groups, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2022-2023 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.”

REACH Homeschool Group won the Outstanding Club Recognition award, while Windsor Kanazawa of REACH Homeschool Group won the Youth Leadership Award. The Sponsor of the Year Award went to Kim Ylisela of REACH Homeschool.

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety. It is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office. The program has existed since 2001 and works with schools and youth groups across the commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.