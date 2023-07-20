Stafford 12-year-old received inappropriate Snapchat messages

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “CRIMINAL ACTIVITY – North Stafford, 7/19, 8:02 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to a complaint involving criminal activity on Snapchat.”

“A parent reported her 12-year-old daughter had received inappropriate messages from an adult male over the social media app and the suspect had sent an illicit photo. The incident is under investigation. Parents are reminded to speak with their children about the dangers of social media and monitor their child’s activity on social media sites.”

“DUI – I-95 South 142 mile-marker, 7/19, 12:55 a.m. First Sergeant M.R. Flick was in his unmarked patrol vehicle when a black Infiniti sedan passed him at a high rate of speed and was partially in his lane of travel.”

“The Infiniti sped up to 85 miles per hour and a traffic stop was conducted. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to assist and found the 36-year-old male driver from Falls Church was intoxicated. The driver was charged with DUI, refusal and obstruction and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.”

“INTOXICATED PERSON – Travis Lane, 7/19, 4:18 p.m. Deputies J.M. Smihal and A.T. Leckemby responded to an intoxicated person stumbling in the area. They located the man on Travis Lane and approached him.”

“The 40-year-old Stafford resident said he was drunk and proceeded to fall backwards into the bushes. He was arrested for public intoxication and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“LARCENY- One Life Fitness, 315 Garrisonville Road, 7/19, 12:27 p.m. Resident reported her rings were stolen the previous day outside the sauna.”

“Quality Inn, 543 Warrenton Road, 7/19, 10:33 p.m. Deputy N.J. Amato III responded to the motel for a theft of a firearm. A guest revealed her Ruger handgun was stolen from a safe in the room. The serial number was entered as stolen into a law enforcement database. The case is under investigation.”

“TRESPASS- Pickos Place, 7/19, 5:00 p.m. A resident reported his surveillance camera captured a man on his back deck just after midnight. Deputy J.M. Smihal is attempting to identify the trespasser.”