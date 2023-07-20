Realtor report shows ‘significant decline in new listings, closed sales, and active listings’

REALTOR Association of Prince William: “Bright MLS, Smartcharts, a leading provider of real estate data and insights, has released its comprehensive report on the latest market statistics for June 2023 in the local area. This highly anticipated release offers valuable insights into the current state of the real estate market and highlights key trends and dynamics that shaped the landscape during this period.”

“The report reveals a significant decline in new listings, closed sales, and active listings in June 2023 compared to the previous year. New listings saw a substantial decrease of 47.03%, with only 579 new listings compared to 1,093 in June 2022. Likewise, closed sales experienced a decline of 21.94%, with 644 closed sales recorded in June 2023 as opposed to 825 in 2022.”

“Despite the decrease in new listings and closed sales, the median sold price displayed a positive trend, increasing by 4.41% to $545,000 in June 2023, up from $522,000 in June 2022. This rise in median sold price demonstrates the ongoing desirability and value of properties in the area.”