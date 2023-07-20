Pr. Wm. County firefighters seek to reduce unpopular 56-hour workweek under new bargaining rules

Prince William Times: “Prince William firefighters plan to negotiate shorter work weeks as a result of a recent update to the county’s collective bargaining ordinance that allows county staff to bargain over work schedules.”

“Mitch Nason, president of Prince William Professional Fire Fighters, a local chapter of the IAFF firefighters’ union, said that the union wants to reduce the firefighters’ 56-hour workweek down to a “sustainable level,” citing concerns about lack of sleep and overwork among firefighters.”