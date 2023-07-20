New Lidl store to open in Lorton

StoreBrands: “Lidl is coming to the Northern Virginia community of Lorton with a new store opening scheduled for July 26. The store will be open to shoppers from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.”

“The store at 9001 White Spruce Way is part of Liberty, a mixed-use community that is transforming the historic Lorton Reformatory into an urban village.”

“At the grand opening event on July 26, the first 100 customers in line before the store opens at 8 a.m. will receive a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can also sample Lidl’s award-winning assortment and take advantage of special giveaways.”

“I am excited to welcome Lidl to Liberty! Not only does it bring a diversity of grocery shopping options to Lorton, but it provides a walkable, bikeable location to many, many residents in the immediate vicinity of the store,” said Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck.

“As an anchor for the rest of the commercial development at Liberty, we are already seeing exciting new options coming and anticipate welcoming Taco Rock and others to the site this fall.”