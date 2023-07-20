Ben Lomond house to become Civil War hospital

Prince William County Government: “After the Battle of First Manassas on July 21, 1861, Ben Lomond House served as a Confederate field hospital where soldiers from Virginia, Georgia, and Mississippi were treated for their battle wounds.”

“On Saturday, July 22, 2023, the Ben Lomond Historic Site, located at 10321 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas, will host its Civil War Hospital Weekend between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with demonstrations, activities, and talks about how the Civil War hospital operated for 35 days.”

“Visitors to the free event will also be able to take part in a demonstration on how to bandage wounds and try their hands at Civil War handwriting.”