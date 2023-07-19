Press release: “Local Community Theatre Company called House Inclusive Productions is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization designed to help integrate actors and performers with disabilities into mainstream theater. This summer HHIP is performing on July 28, 29, 30, and August 4, 5 and 6.”

Tickets for kids are $5, and the musical will be located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge.

“Featuring award-winning director and choreographer Caryn Hamilton, as our director and an amazing team of over 30 techs, artists, and customers; this show is sure to be a blast! There will be a sensory-friendly show offered, as well as accommodations and social stories available for all shows.”

“HHIP envisions theater-goers enjoying performances that include actors with various talents. Eva Thorpe created HHIP with the vision of giving her brother Michael an ongoing community theater group for him to continue to perform with.”

For more information visit hearthouseip.org