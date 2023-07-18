OmniRide partner receives Employer Recognition Award

OmniRide: “OmniRide partner, George Mason University (GMU), was recently recognized for their outstanding commute alternative program. GMU received the Incentives Award from Commuter Connections.”

“The award recognizes an employer offering commuter benefits and incentives to encourage and reward their employees for using alternative means of transportation to and from work.”

“OmniRide and GMU partnered through the Employer Outreach arm of OmniRide’s Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program. The program assists employers to coordinate ridesharing and implement teleworking and commuter benefits programs for their employees.”