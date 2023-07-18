Press release: “Circus Vazquez, America’s premier family-owned circus, brings its all-new 2023 show to Woodbridge, Virginia when it plays Potomac Mall (2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge) from August 4 – 21.”

“Circus Vazquez is currently the largest family-owned circus in the United States. Featuring incredible performers from Mexico, Columbia, Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, India, and the U.S. All-human cast (no animals) The show, which used to be presented in Spanish, is now presented in English Presented in the largest tent currently touring in the U.S., and it’s air conditioned.”

“Now in its 54th year of entertaining generations of families with unforgettable quality productions, Circus Vazquez’ new 2023 show, presented entirely in English, is sure to continue that tradition.”

For tickets and additional information, please visit CircusVazquez.com. Senior/military/handicap rates are available. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office beginning opening day.”