Stafford nabs driver after rainy night pursuit

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Three suspects may be too young to remember Eddie Rabbit’s 1980 hit ‘I Love a Rainy Night,’ but they are certainly not loving the aftermath of a pursuit during a rainy night this weekend.”

“They could try to ‘Blame It on the Rain,’ but the driver’s poor decision-making led to his arrest at the conclusion of the chase. On July 15th at 9:30 p.m., Deputy C.R. Newman observed a southbound black Toyota Corolla traveling 53 mph in the posted 35 mph zone of the 2000 block of Richmond Highway.”

“He attempted a traffic stop at Hospital Center Boulevard, and the driver turned toward the hospital as though he was looking for a place to stop. Instead of stopping, the driver made an abrupt U-turn and passed through the red traffic signal across Richmond Highway toward the divergent diamond.”

“The pursuit continued in the heavy rain onto northbound I-95 as speeds approached 85-90 mph. The suspect weaved through traffic using all lanes of travel and the shoulder to pass other vehicles. The reflection of the blue and red emergency lights against the raindrops created a ‘Purple Rain’ effect.”