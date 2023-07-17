Obituary: Raylene Sue (Palen) Russell (1947-2023)

Raylene Sue (Palen) Russell (Age 76)

Raylene Sue Russell was called back to our Lord Wednesday July 5, 2023. Born April 9, 1947, to Raymond and Laura Palen in Marcellus, NY, Raylene was a gracious and caring woman who touched the lives of all that crossed her path whether on two legs or four.

She married David Russell in 1968 and raised two loving children while traveling the world as a Navy wife. She was especially dedicated to her children’s education.

Raylene was a graduate of Marcellus High School and received her nursing degree from Auburn Nursing School in NY. For over 40 years as an RN, she cared for those in need in the ER, doctor offices, hospitals, home visits, and in veterinary clinics in the US and abroad.

Over the years, Raylene was active in Trinity Episcopal Church’s voice and bell choir (her music lives on in her grandchildren), Manassas Centennial Garden club, many PTAs, and animal foster programs. She was a decorated participant in the Prince William County Fair’s Floral Arrangement category.

She is survived by her children, Erika Checco and husband, John; Blair Russell and wife, Jolyn; grandchildren, Abigail, Lilly, Joseph, Giovanni, Keane, Syden, and Palen.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday July 18 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church 8213 Linton Hall Rd, Gainesville, VA 20155. The burial will be Friday August 18 at Highland Cemetery Marcellus, NY.

Remembrances can be made in Raylene’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at Http://act.alz.org/goto/Raylene_Russell

>> Donation link

The following memorial events are planned.

Celebration of Life Mass

07/18/2023 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM

Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church

8213 Linton Hall Rd

Gainesville, Virginia 20155

Burial

08/18/2023 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Highland Cemetery

Highland Cemetery

Marcellus, New York 13108