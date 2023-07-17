15th Annual Occoquan Duck Splash Race

Town of Occoquan mayors E-Newsletter: “The ducks are gathering for the 15th Annual Duck Splash Race scheduled for Sunday, August 13 at noon during Discover Occoquan week. Watch hundreds of numbered rubber docks drop from the Route 123 bridge and “race” to the finish line.”

“Adopt a duck for $5 each and put yourself in the running for cash prizes ranging from $20 to $500. You do not need be present to win and we’ll keep tallying ducks that cross the finish line until all the prizes have been won.”

“Net proceeds will benefit the 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers, which uses scuba as a therapeutic tool for wounded warriors and others.”

“You can adopt ducks online now here. In addition, you can do so as well at Hitchcock Paper (125 Mill Street) and Patriot Diving (305 Mill Street) in Occoquan.”