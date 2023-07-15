Altra Running is new MCMO shoe sponsor

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization: “The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) announced today that Altra Running has come on board as the new Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) footwear partner starting with the 48th MCM Weekend in October.”

“Altra Running is an inspirational company that is evolving the shoe industry with great options for both ‘every climb and place’ and every runner,” said Alex Hetherington, director of MCMO. “Their footwear’s combination of form, fit and functionality for all lends to ideals honored by the Marine Corps Marathon Organization. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Altra as the footwear sponsor of the MCM.”

“Altra specializes in unique running shoes designed for comfort and technical terrain. Their FootShape™ and Balanced Cushioning™ comfort brings top-of-the-line road running shoes, trail running shoes and hiking shoes to every runner regardless of their desired distance and terrain.”