Service Authority releases 2023 Water Quality Reports

The Prince William Service Authority: “The Prince William County Service Authority releases its 2023 Water Quality Reports, which provide important information about the source and characteristics of the utility’s drinking water.”

“The reports are available on the Service Authority’s website at www.pwcsa.org.”

“Each of the Service Authority’s five distribution systems – East, West, Hoadly Manor, Carter’s Grove, and Bull Run Mountain and Evergreen – has its own Water Quality Report. As noted in the reports, the Service Authority’s drinking water met all federal and state water quality requirements for the calendar year 2022, which is the most recent regulatory period.”

“Except for drinking water in the Bull Run Mountain and Evergreen communities, the drinking water distributed by the Service Authority is sourced from the Potomac River, Occoquan Reservoir, and Lake Manassas.”

“While most of the drinking water the Service Authority provides customers is treated at facilities owned and operated by Fairfax Water, many customers in the county’s western end receive some water treated at the City of Manassas Water Treatment Plant. Customers in the Bull Run Mountain and Evergreen communities receive their water from six public groundwater wells located throughout the area.”

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Virginia Waterworks Regulations require all water utilities to produce annual water quality reports.”

“Service Authority customers with questions about water quality or who would like a printed copy of their Water Quality Report may contact the Service Authority’s Regulatory Affairs Office at 1-703- 331-4162 or [email protected].”