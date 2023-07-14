Local celebrity: KO Distilling releases ‘Evick Edition’ bourbon

KO Distilling: “Manassas native, Music Director for the Bret Michaels Band, and Author, Pete Evick, has teamed up with Manassas craft distiller KO Distilling to release Bare Knuckle Evick Edition Bourbon.”

“This has been a deeply personal process to produce my bourbon,” said Evick. “We are bottling this bourbon at 98 proof to represent the year I signed my first record deal, and the barrels I chose from were filled during August, the month I was born. But the most important part is that the Evick Edition is produced in my hometown of Manassas, Virginia.”

“Bare Knuckle Evick Edition Bourbon is hand-crafted from 70% corn, 20 % wheat, and 10% malted barley – all sourced from local Virginia farms. It was double distilled and aged on-site at KO in charred new American Oak barrels from Kentucky.”

“Both KO and Pete Evick are 100% Virginia made, and both have deep ties to Manassas. And, the longer we worked together, we could see how engaged Pete was in the art of our craft.” said Bill Karlson, Co-Founder and CEO of KO Distilling.”

Evick opened Shining Sol Candle Company in Manassas in 2016.