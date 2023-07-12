Woman, 64, charged after man found suffering gunshot wound

Prince William County Police Department: Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – “On July 11 at 9:32 PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7400 block of Boundary Ave. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a shooting.”

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 66-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to recover.”

“The investigation revealed the victim and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a firearm and fired a round, striking the victim. Both parties then went outside of the residence, where they encountered police. No additional injuries were reported.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Regina Carrol SHULL, was arrested. Arrested on July 11: Regina Carrol SHULL, 64, of the 7400 block of Boundary Ave. in Manassas, Charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Strong-Arm Robbery – “On July 11 at 7:21PM, officers responded to the Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shoplifting.”

“The investigation revealed two unknown men entered the Lens Crafters store and began putting eyeglasses into a bag. When an employee attempted to intervene, one of the suspects pushed her away and threatened her. As the employee began to yell outside of the store, the suspects quickly fled the store.”

“No injuries were reported. Officers are actively following up on leads into the identity of the suspects involved. The investigation continues. Suspect Descriptions: A Hispanic male, approximately 6’0’, with thin build

Last seen wearing a black face mask, a purple sweater, black pants, and carrying a backpack.”

“A Hispanic male, approximately 6’0’, with thin build Last seen wearing a black face mask, a white sweater, black pants, and carrying a backpack.”

Indecent Exposure – “On July 11 at 9:54 AM, officers responded to the intersection of Potomac River Blvd. and Potomac Shores Pkwy. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an indecent exposure.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 51-year-old woman, was in the above area when an unknown man approached her from behind and then assaulted her without saying a word. When the victim turned around, she observed the suspect was not wearing any clothing and was walking back into the woodline while laughing.”

“The victim quickly left the area and contacted the police. No injuries were reported. Suspect Description: An Asian male, between 25-35 years old, approximately 180lbs., with medium-length black hair.”

Residential Burglary – “On July 11 at 2:03 PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15500 block of Barrington Pl. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a burglary.”

“The investigation revealed sometime between 8:30 PM on July 10 and 10:30 AM on July 11. Entry was made into the attached garage through the unsecured garage entrance. While investigating the incident, officers determined no entry was made into the main residence. A bicycle was reported missing.”

Malicious Wounding – “On July 11 at 9:00 PM, officers responded to the Dale City Commuter Lot located at 14090 Gemini Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a fight with weapons. The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.”

“During the encounter, the accused retrieved a wooden bat and struck the victim’s vehicle multiple times before striking the victim with the bat. At one point during the encounter, another acquaintance attempted to intervene, and the accused pushed her. The victim reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene by fire and rescue personnel. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Johnny Albert SMITH III, was arrested. Arrested on July 11: Johnny Albert SMITH III, 23, of 15254 Cloverdale Rd. in Woodbridge. Charged with malicious wounding, felony destruction of property, and assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

Strangulation | Domestic Related – “On July 11 at 10:19 AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 3400 block of Vale Ct. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic dispute.” The investigation revealed the victim, a 36-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.”

“During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim into a wall and assaulted her before grabbing her neck. Eventually, the parties separated, and the police were contacted. The victim reported minor injuries.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jesus Robert SANTANA BARRIOS, was arrested. Arrested on July 11: [No Photo Available] Jesus Robert SANTANA BARRIOS, 39, of the 3400 block of Vale Ct. in Woodbridge. Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”