Volunteers sought for pop-up clinic in Luray

Remote Area Medical: “RAM urgently needs volunteers to help provide free dental, vision and medical Remote Area Medical services to the Luray, Va. and surrounding communities on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.”

The two-day clinic is to be held at Luray High School, located at 243 Bulldog Drive, Luray. RAM is also in general need of support volunteers to set up on Sep 29, and to take down on Oct 1. Individuals do not need to work on the medical field in order to volunteer as general support.

If you or your organization are interested in volunteering, please visit ramusa.org or call 1-865-579-1530.

RAM services are free, and no I.D is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served service