Travel hot spots in VDOT’s Fredericksburg District

Virginia Department of Transportation: “I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 111 to 112.”

“Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Double lane closures at mile markers 132 to 134 for overhead sign erection for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for guardrail work at mile markers 138 to 139.”

“I-95 Southbound: Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 138 to 137 for overhead sign work for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for bridge work.”

“Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile markers 125 to 124. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.”

“Monday – Wednesday, Midnight – 4:30 a.m. Slow roll of traffic with a full, brief traffic stop during these hours at mile markers 125 to 124 to move a construction crane into position. Traffic may be stopped up to a maximum of 30 minutes.”

“Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 117-116.”

“Stafford County: Route 17 Northbound near I-95 Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure between Sanford Drive and Short Street for traffic signal work.”

“Short Street: Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Expect alternating, one-way traffic on Short Street between Route 17 Business and Thomas Lane. Starting at midnight until 3 a.m., Short Street will be closed overnight for pipe replacement. Detour will direct drivers to continue south on Route 17 Business to Olde Forge Drive.”

A map can be found online.

“Spotsylvania County: Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving between Route 601 (Lawyers Road) and Route 691 (Black Rock Drive) with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.”

“Route 627 (Gordon Road): Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving between Route 3 and Smith Station Road with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.”

“Pamunkey Road: Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Milling and paving between Post Oak Road and W. Catharpin Road with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.

“Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road): Will be closed to through traffic between Hickory Ridge Road and Burrell Drive for a pipe replacement on Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13, weather permitting. The road will be closed with a posted detour between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on these four consecutive days. Signs will guide motorists along the recommended detour route, which includes: Hickory Ridge Road, Route 1 and Massaponax Church Road.”

“The pipe replacement has been scheduled to occur before upcoming paving on Massaponax Church Road later this year. The road will be paved from Route 1 to Hickory Ridge Road during 2023, with specific work dates to be announced.”