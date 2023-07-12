Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Dry conditions & below normal humidity for mid-July today, becoming hotter & more humid Thursday into the weekend. Showers/thunderstorms return to the forecast Thursday into Thursday night, with continuing daily storm chances through the weekend.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 6 mph.”

“Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 7 to 11 mph.”