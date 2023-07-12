News

Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Dry conditions & below normal humidity for mid-July today, becoming hotter & more humid Thursday into the weekend. Showers/thunderstorms return to the forecast Thursday into Thursday night, with continuing daily storm chances through the weekend.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 6 mph.”

“Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 7 to 11 mph.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts