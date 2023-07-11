News

Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Dry and increasingly hot conditions are expected through midweek, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Typical summertime afternoon storms return to the forecast Thursday & Friday, and the increase in humidity keeps conditions feeling muggy and hot.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.”

“Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts