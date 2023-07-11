Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Dry and increasingly hot conditions are expected through midweek, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. Typical summertime afternoon storms return to the forecast Thursday & Friday, and the increase in humidity keeps conditions feeling muggy and hot.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.”

“Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.”