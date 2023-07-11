Sylvan Learning Center hosts school supply drive for Stafford students

Press Release: “Sylvan Learning Center is excited to announce its school supply drive to support the children and families within the local community.”

“The drive will take place during the month of July and all donations will be used to help students in the Stafford community.

“As the upcoming school year draws near, local families may be faced with the financial burden of purchasing new school supplies. The Sylvan Learning Center in Stafford is determined to ease that burden by collecting donations of various school supplies, including notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks, and more.”

“The school supply drive will run throughout July, and community members are invited to drop off supplies at the Sylvan Learning Center at 25 Clement Drive Suite 115 Stafford, VA 22556.”

“For more information on the Sylvan Learning Center school supply drive and how to donate, please visit the center’s website.”