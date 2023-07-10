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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “The work week will start out a bit less humid than recent days, but a shower or two can’t be ruled out. Temperatures and humidity increase through midweek, though rain chances remain low.”

“Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.”

“Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 6 mph.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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