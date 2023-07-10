Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “The work week will start out a bit less humid than recent days, but a shower or two can’t be ruled out. Temperatures and humidity increase through midweek, though rain chances remain low.”

“Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.”

“Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 6 mph.”