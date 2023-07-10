OC spray through open sunroof, driver charged

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On July 8th at 2:16 a.m. Sergeant K.P. Lytle was assisting another deputy with a DUI investigation at the divergent diamond of Courthouse Road when he observed a Chevy Cruz turn westbound into the eastbound lanes. Sgt. Lytle ran back to his patrol car and conducted a traffic stop on the wayward driver near the I-95 South off-ramp.”

“The driver was identified as a 42-year-old male from Stafford and had slurred speech and glassy eyes. There was also the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the Chevy. Sgt. Lytle obtained the suspect’s information and returned to his patrol car to await his back-up unit, Deputy R.T. Philippsen.”

“When the deputies returned to the suspect vehicle, the suspect refused to lower the window, unlock the door, or exit the vehicle for field sobriety tests. Deputies continued to attempt to reason with the driver, but he refused to comply. The suspect was informed he was under arrest, but still would not lower a window or unlock the door. Deputies warned the suspect of OC spray and explained they did not want to damage his vehicle, but the suspect was steadfast in his decision to remain in the vehicle.”

“A burst of OC spray through the open sunroof and a strike to the passenger side window provided ample motivation for the suspect to open the car door. He was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20, obstruction, drinking while driving, littering, and failing to obey a highway sign. The driver was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On July 7th at 4:45 p.m. Deputy A.M. Pitts was flagged down in the parking lot of Sheetz on Wyche Road. A parent advised his 11-year-old daughter was trapped in her seatbelt and unable to get out.”

“Deputy Pitts observed the seatbelt was twisted around the child’s stomach and she was red in the face. The young lady was in pain and beginning to have difficulty breathing. Unable to loosen the seatbelt, Deputy Pitts used her pocket knife to cut the seatbelt and free the child.”

“The child was uninjured and was able to move to a new seat in the SUV for a functioning seatbelt for the remainder of the trip. Deputy Pitts and the parents are unsure how the child was able to twist the seatbelt completely around her body and get stuck.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On July 7th at 3:17 p.m. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz observed a Honda Odyssey with extensive rear end damage and four-way flashers activated on southbound Cambridge Street near Layhill Road. He then observed a Dodge Ram cut across the lanes of travel, cut through the Valero parking lot and enter eastbound Layhill Road without stopping. The Honda appeared to be trying to keep up with the Dodge, but was unsuccessful.”

“Deputy Weatherholtz, in his unmarked patrol vehicle, did not have any trouble keeping up with the Dodge. A traffic stop was conducted on Forbes Street and the driver was identified as Loman Patterson, 62, of Triangle.”

“The investigation revealed the Honda was stopped in southbound traffic on Cambridge Street when it was rear ended by Patterson. Patterson told the Honda driver to meet him in the Valero parking lot, but proceeded to flee the scene. It may have been due to the improper registration and lack of insurance for the Dodge Ram!”

“Patterson was arrested and charged with hit and run, following too closely, no insurance and no registration. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.”