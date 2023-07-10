Leadership Prince William Casino Royale a success

Leadership Prince William: “Everyone was a winner at the Leadership Prince William Casino Royale [Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas]. Aside from being our major fundraiser, we like to take the opportunity to honor individuals that have done something special for LPW, our community, or our world. We were honored to have Kathy Ellington, our founding Executive Director, as our guest and partner in delivering the award named in her honor. Our award winners this year are:

Chair Award- Valerie Meale

Kathy Ellington Leadership Award- Patrick King

Vision Award- Dr. Carol Shapiro

We also welcomed our incoming Chair, Tiffany Izenour and thanked our outgoing Chair, Bennett Whitlock.

“The Class of 2013 gathered to celebrate their 10th Anniversary and set the bar for future classes by raising $10,000 to “pay it forward” for LPW to have the resources needed to ensure future classes enjoy the same quality of programming. Our auctions were a huge success, thanks to the amazing coordination by our former Executive Director, Kathy Bentz. All-in-all, it was a great evening and we’re excited to start planning our next big event.”