Firearms crimes surging in Fredericksburg; police crack down

Fredericksburg police: “After experiencing two firearms-related homicides within a three-month timespan, the Fredericksburg Police Department increased its enforcement efforts against people in possession of illegal firearms and/or illicit drugs.”

• On June 11th at approximately 4:45 p.m., Officer Murphy was patrolling in the 1200 block of Wicklow Drive when he witnessed a male juvenile acting suspiciously. He approached the juvenile and found a loaded 9MM handgun and marijuana in his possession. The fourteen-year-old offender was taken to the Rappahannock Juvenile Center and appropriate petitions were filed.

• On June 13th at approximately 4:00 p.m., a Narcotics Detective was performing surveillance in the 3100 block of Fall Hill Avenue and witnessed suspicious activity involving a Mercury SUV parked in the area. Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Parks of Fredericksburg was arrested and charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance (crack cocaine.)

• On June 13th at approximately 5:30 p.m., Sergeant Rivers initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block off Riverside Manor Boulevard and found the passenger in possession of a concealed .40 caliber handgun. Rahmon Starkes, 23, of Fredericksburg was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

• On June 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., Officer Murphy initiated a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Carl D. Silver Parkway. Officer Murphy located suspected crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges are pending further investigation at this time for the offender.

• On July 1st at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Tyler Street for a noise complaint. Officers witnessed a large group of 25 young people fighting in the roadway at the intersection of Tyler Street and White Street. While breaking up the fight, a 16-year-old juvenile male was found in possession of a concealed Glock 9MM handgun. He was turned over to the Rappahannock Juvenile Center and appropriate petitions were filed.

• On July 4th at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Mecox Lane for a disturbance. A 24-year-old Spotsylvania resident was found in possession of an AR-15 rifle. Police seized the firearm and charges are pending further investigation.

“The City is seeing an alarming number of juveniles with access to firearms or possessing firearms. The Fredericksburg Police Department is working tirelessly to identify the adults responsible for providing guns and drugs to our youth. We urge parents and caregivers to stay vigilant of what their children are doing, who they’re hanging out with, what they’re storing in their bedrooms, and their online history.”