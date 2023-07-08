Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Hot and humid conditions today with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms are more likely Sunday, with the possibility of damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain. Not as hot nor humid with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm on Monday.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then isolated showers. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 7 am. High near 87. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”