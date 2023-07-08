‘They let a monster walk;’ Top prosecutor blames police, claims it mishandled evidence

WRC-TV: “A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to killing a young Marine is free just two years after the shooting, and prosecutors in Prince William County blame investigators for failing to turn over key evidence in time.”

“But prosecutors said there were problems with some of the police evidence before the trial began. Midway through the trial, prosecutors say police suddenly mentioned a Ring camera video that had never been documented or turned over as required. The defense attorney filed a motion to dismiss.”

“’Absolutely, this is not something we wanted to do,” Ashworth said. “We wanted to prosecute him for first-degree murder. Our hands get tied when our partner agency doesn’t exactly cooperate and provide that information,’ said Ashworth.”

“They made a big mistake,” [the victim’s mother] said. “They let a monster walk.”

Ashworth, a Democrat, is on the November 7 General Election ballot (early voting begins Sept. 23, 2023), vying to serve a second four-year term as Prince William County’s top prosecutor.

Matt Lowery, a Republican, said voters should consider the outcome of this case when they cast their ballots this fall.

Lowery: “This is wildly inept management of the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Another killer is unjustly walking free among us because of the C.A.’s inability to properly run a prosecution shop. The fault for this entire situation lies squarely at her feet and no one else’s. (Not the family, not the cops, not the line prosecutors…just her.)”