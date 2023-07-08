Science in the park: Hylton grant supports Prince William program

Prince William Parks and Recreation: “Thanks to a grant from The Cecil & Irene Hylton Foundation via the Prince William Parks Foundation, more than 800 students from Title I schools in Prince William County were awarded scholarships to participate in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Science in the Park program last spring.”

“Science in the Park provides hands-on science lessons for K-6th grade students based on the Virginia Standards of Learning Science curriculum, utilizing the resources of Prince William County’s beautiful parks as an outdoor classroom.”

“Participating students visit one of the Science in the Park locations where teachers can choose from a variety of customized lessons that help support what they’re teaching in the classroom, such as habitat trail hikes, creek studies, and learning about water health.”