Killer sentenced to 45 years in Prince William

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney: “Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces today the sentencing of Robert Coltrain, 27, related to the murder of Brian Trotter which occurred in Prince William County, VA on or about October 17, 2020. Mr. Coltrain pled guilty to first-degree murder on June 28, 2022. On July 7, 2023, Mr. Coltrain was sentenced to 75 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended.”

“On October 17, 2020, Brian Trotter was reported missing by his family. Trotter had last been seen by his father getting into a vehicle with his friend, Robert Coltrain, to go to Washington D.C. Mr. Trotter gave his son a hug and said goodbye as Trotter left his residence with Coltrain. On October 26, 2020, while police in Virginia were investigating the disappearance, Florida Highway Patrol officers found a body decomposing in the trunk of a vehicle that was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Miami-Dade area. Authorities were able to identify the body as Brian Trotter and immediately began an investigation of the death, leading them to the driver of the vehicle, Robert Coltrain. Mr. Coltrain was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department and eventually extradited back to Prince William County to stand trial for the murder.”

“This was such a troubling case because of the lack of motive and the friendship that the victim and defendant shared. My heart goes out to the Trotter family for the loss of their son. Although nothing will bring Brian back to his family, we can rest assured that justice has been served for his murder.’ said Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth.”