Politics

Virginia AG challenges Biden’s proposed regulation on gas-powered vehicles

By Uriah Kiser
Traffic headed south on U.S. 1 toward the Falmouth intersection frequently backs up due to a traffic signal where U.S. 1, U.S. 17, and Va. 218 converge. (Photo: Jim Lawrence/For PotomacLocal.com)

Attorney General Jason Miyares press release: “Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined 24 other state attorneys general challenging the Biden Administration’s proposed regulation on vehicle tailpipe emissions. The Biden Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) plan would forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles and completely restructure the automobile industry around electric vehicles (EVs) at an alarming pace. The aggressive proposal aims to boost certain EV sales from 8.4% of total vehicle sales today to 67% by 2032.”

“The attorneys general argue such a move by the EPA would damage regional economies, undermine the reliability of our electrical grids, tax the families and small businesses who depend on them, and jeopardize our national security.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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