Virginia Department of Transportation: “The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study assessing potential safety, operational and multimodal improvements for just over a mile of Dale Boulevard (Route 784) from Gideon Drive to Route 1, and nearly half a mile of Rippon Boulevard (Route 1392) from Route 1 to Blackburn Road.”

“The study is assessing existing traffic, safety and multimodal conditions in the corridor, including driver weaving issues at the Dale Boulevard/I-95 interchange and accommodations for people walking and biking. Within the study limits, Dale Boulevard averages about 42,000 vehicles a day and Rippon Boulevard averages about 12,000.”

“The survey, which has a translation tool for Spanish and many other languages, is available at virginiadot.org/DaleSTARS.”