This week’s VDOT hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

Virginia Department of Transportation: “I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 111 to 112.”

“Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Double lane closures at mile markers 132 to 134 for overhead sign erection for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for guardrail work at mile markers 138 to 139.”

“I-95 Southbound: Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 138 to 137 for overhead sign work for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.”

“Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for bridge work.”

“Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile markers 125 to 124. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.”

“Monday – Wednesday, Midnight – 4:30 a.m. Slow roll of traffic with a full, brief traffic stop during these hours at mile markers 125 to 124 to move a construction crane into position. Traffic may be stopped up to a maximum of 30 minutes.”

“Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work at mile markers 117-116.”

“Stafford County: Route 17 Northbound near I-95 Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure between Sanford Drive and Short Street for traffic signal work.”

“Short Street Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Expect alternating, one-way traffic on Short Street between Route 17 Business and Thomas Lane. Starting at midnight until 3 a.m., Short Street will be closed overnight for pipe replacement. Detour will direct drivers to continue south on Route 17 Business to Olde Forge Drive. Click here to view an online map.”

“Spotsylvania County: Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving between Route 601 (Lawyers Road) and Route 691 (Black Rock Drive) with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.”

“Route 627 (Gordon Road) Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving between Route 3 and Smith Station Road with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.”

“Pamunkey Road Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Milling and paving between Post Oak Road and W. Catharpin Road with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.”

“Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road) Will be closed to through traffic between Hickory Ridge Road and Burrell Drive for a pipe replacement on Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13, weather permitting. The road will be closed with a posted detour between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on these four consecutive days. Signs will guide motorists along the recommended detour route, which includes: Hickory Ridge Road, Route 1 and Massaponax Church Road.”

“The pipe replacement has been scheduled to occur before upcoming paving on Massaponax Church Road later this year. The road will be paved from Route 1 to Hickory Ridge Road during 2023, with specific work dates to be announced.”