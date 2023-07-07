Locust Shade Park presents upcoming reptile show

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, Locust Shade Park will hold a reptile show as a part of their “Reptile World” program at the park’s amphitheater at 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle.

The “Reptile World” program was made to introduce reptiles from around the world to the audience. Its main goal is to increase students’ interest, connection, and awareness of the natural world and its reptilian species.

Micheal Shwedick, the owner of the Reptilians, began his program over 30 years ago at Locust Shade Park.

The show will start at 10:30 a.m. and last about an hour. The presentation will include a turtle, tropical lizard, American alligator, and a variety of snakes, including a green anaconda and one albino Burmese python, as well as many others. Check out one of the previous reptiles brought in here.

Tickets are $5.50 for ages 2 and older. You can purchase the tickets at the amphitheater on the event day.

Any additional information about the event, other upcoming events, or the amphitheater can be found online.