Helix Helping Hands to hold 4th annual blood drive

Helix Helping Hands: “Helix Helping Hands is proud to announce our 4th Annual Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 12, from 8 am-2 pm at our Manassas office. This event is part of our ongoing mission to give back to the community.”

“Our annual Blood Drive has been the cornerstone of Helix Helping Hands since its inception and has been supported by a host of other charitable efforts, such as the ‘Fill the Box’ project that donated food to the West Virginia Veterans Hospital, clothing drives for the American Red Cross, supporting the local police force during National Police Week, among many other efforts.”

“For our 2023 Blood Drive, we are providing a barbeque lunch for all participants and throwing in a few raffles for good fun! Helix Helping Hands stands in solidarity with the millions of people that rely on these donations, and we understand the importance of providing what we can for those in need.”

Helix Helping Hands is the charitable arm of Helix Electric, located at 9555 Discovery Boulevard, Suite 100, in Manassas. To book your appointment or to view more information, click here.