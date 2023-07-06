Robbie Perry named Fredericksburg Nationals GM

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Fredericksburg Nationals are thrilled to announce Robbie Perry as the new General Manager of the club. Perry was promoted to Interim General Manager after the departure of Nick Hall in early May, but will now move forward leading the day-to-day business operations of the FredNats.”

“The Silber family [team owner] expressed their excitement at having Perry assume the helm of the club.”

Perry replaces Nick Hall, who left in April 2023 to become the Vice President of Hospitality and Strategy for the St Louis City SC, the new MLS stadium in St Louis. He spent four years with the Fredericksburg Nationals.