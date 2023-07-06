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Regional airport could add commercial services, increase flights to capital region

By Uriah Kiser

The Center Square: “It’s uncertain how a May bill proposing further deregulation of Reagan National Airport will fare, but there are other efforts currently underway in Virginia that could offer more options for travelers to the capital region.”

“Manassas Regional Airport is discussing a possible expansion with airport management company Avports that would allow it to start offering commercial flights. Avports would lease the airport grounds and build a 35,000-square-foot addition, which could ultimately facilitate up to 30 commercial passenger flights per day.”

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