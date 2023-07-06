Operation Backpack back-to-school campaign at IKEA

Volunteers of America: “Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) will launch its annual Operation Backpack back-to-school campaign on July 7, 2023… The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise $50,000 and collect brand-new backpacks, supplies, and school uniforms to support at least 3,000 boys and girls from income-constrained families in Maryland, DC, Virginia & North Carolina.”

“Initiatives like Operation Backpack® play an important role in helping to fill the gap in academic proficiency for children who are underserved and have experienced homelessness. According to the National Center for Homeless Education, children experiencing homelessness are more likely to show delayed development and have twice the rate of learning disabilities compared to non-homeless children. Among children who experienced homelessness in the U.S. in 2018, less than 30 percent achieved academic proficiency in reading, mathematics, and science.”

“Funding to support Operation Backpack® is made possible through corporate sponsorships and individual donations. This year’s premiere sponsors include Sentara Health and Wellpoint.”

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