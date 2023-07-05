Update — “The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with the fatal crash that occurred Wednesday (July 5), in Stafford County. Trooper A. Roberts is investigating a crash that occurred at 4:42 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 136-mile marker when a collision occurred between a blue in color 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer, a black in color 2014 Nissan Altima, and a red in color 2010 Subaru Forrester.”

“The crash resulted in deaths of two adult male drivers and the minor injury of a third driver.

The crash shutdown the northbound travel lanes of I-95 for approximately 5 hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper A. Roberts at 540-891-4108 or email [email protected].”

Update 11:30 a.m. — “Interstate 95 northbound has reopened at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County. The detour has been lifted. Two northbound lanes are open. A single lane, the right lane, will remain closed as part of the ongoing response to the earlier crash.”

“Congestion currently begins near exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg. Check 511Virginia.org for updates on traffic and lane closure status.”

Update 7:21 a.m. — “At 4:42 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 northbound at the 136-mile marker in Stafford County. There are two confirmed fatalities and one injury as a result of the crash. The northbound travel lanes are currently shut down. VDOT is on the scene assisting with the roadway closure and detour.”

Original post: Virginia Department of Transportation: “Interstate 95 northbound is closed at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County for a multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. I-95 northbound travelers in the Fredericksburg area can expect major travel delays during the morning rush due to the closure, both on the interstate and along the alternate route, Route 1 northbound.”

“Northbound I-95 traffic is being detoured to Route 1 at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway). Northbound through travelers with destinations beyond the Washington, D.C., area, are encouraged to seek additional alternate routes to avoid delay, including using I-95 exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County to Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound.”