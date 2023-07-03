U.S. Army Blues to play Marine Corps Museum

Marine Corps Heritage Foundation: “On [Thursday, July 06, 2023, 7:00 p.m.] the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation welcomes the U.S. Army Blues for another free summer concert at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia. The Army Blues is the Army’s 18-piece jazz ensemble performing in the tradition of America’s unique art form, jazz.”

“The concert begins at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, Rifle Range and Museum Store will remain open for extended hours until the concerts begin. Tun Tavern will also offer extended service from 4 – 6 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available during the performance. Admission and parking are free. No tickets are required.”

In case of inclement weather, please check the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page facebook.com/MarineCorpsHeritageFdn, for more information.

Other Summer Concerts: