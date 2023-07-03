Shooting victim found at hotel near Manassas NOVA campus

Prince William police: “Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On July 3 at 3:12AM, officers responded to the LaQuinta Inn located at 6950 Nova Way in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, a 30-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound and provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victim was flown to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. The investigation revealed the victim and a female acquaintance, identified as the accused, were inside a hotel room when a verbal altercation escalated.”

“At one point during the encounter, the accused retrieved a firearm and shot the victim. The victim then left the room and the occupants of a nearby hotel room notified the police. Officers located the accused outside of the hotel and detained her without incident. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jasmine CORTES, was arrested.

“Arrested on July 3: Jasmine CORTES, 26, of no fixed address. Charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”