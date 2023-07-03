Robert Harry Tyrrell, Prince William fair founder, dies at 96

Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory – Dale City: “Robert Harry Tyrrell, Age 96, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away, on June 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Graves Tyrrell. Robert was a lifelong resident of Prince William County…He served from 1942-1944 in the Seventh Fleet, mostly in the South Pacific. He was stationed at a PT boat base in the Philippines where he worked on boat engines.”

“Robert was in business for many years, raising cattle and hogs with his grandfather and uncle. Later, in the 1950’s, Robert and another uncle went into business building Custom Homes in the fast-developing Woodbridge area. In 1950, Robert took an agriculture class offered to WWII Veterans, and he and his four classmates wanted to do something to stay in touch. So, the five friends formed the Veterans Farm Club in Manassas, VA. The club decided to start planning a fair to be held August 31, 1950. From that day forward the PWC Fair was enjoyed for 70 years. Robert was an active member for all 70 years.”

“In 1972, The Tyrrells decided to start a marina on property Robert owned on Occoquan Bay. He put down his hammer and started driving heavy equipment to build the marina. He ran the forklift for the boat storage until he turned 70.”