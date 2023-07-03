More charges for hit and run suspect

Prince William Police Department: Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Hit & Run Crash Investigation *ADDITIONAL INCIDENT | ARREST – “On June 28 at 12:28 PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 8900 block of Rugby Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on scene, a man, later identified as the accused, brandished a knife and began stabbing himself. Officers quickly detained the accused and provided first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived and flew the accused to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.”

“The investigation revealed the accused was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, a 29-year-old woman, that escalated when the accused pulled the victim to the ground. At one point, the accused retrieved a knife and threatened the victim when other occupants in the home attempted to intervene. The accused then drove his vehicle into a parked vehicle outside of the residence as the victim and other occupants retreated to a bedroom in the home. The accused attempted to force entry into the room when police arrived on the scene. Minor injuries were reported by one of the other parties. While investigating the incident, officers determined the accused was wanted for his involvement in an unrelated malicious assault that occurred on Kilhaven Ct. in Manassas on June 25.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Anthony Roni VAUGHN III, was arrested. Arrested on June 28: [No Photo Available] Anthony Roni VAUGHN III, 28, of 9513 Clematis St. in Manassas, Charged with 3 counts of attempted malicious wounding, 1 count of burglary, 1 count of assault & battery. Previously wanted for 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 1 count of malicious wounding, 1 count of strangulation, and 2 counts of felony hit & run Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated”

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Hit & Run Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – “On June 25 at 9:30AM, officers responded to the 14700 block of Kilhaven Ct. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a hit & run.” “The investigation revealed two victims, a 26-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman, were inside a vehicle driven by an acquaintance, identified as the accused, when a verbal altercation ensued. At one point during the encounter, the accused stopped the vehicle in the above area and all three parties exited the vehicle. While outside the vehicle, the accused grabbed the female victim’s neck before separating from both victim’s and driving away.” “Before the victims were able to get out of the roadway, the accused abruptly turned the vehicle around and drove towards the victims, striking them with the vehicle. The victims alerted nearby residents who contacted the police. Both victims were transported to area hospitals where they are expected to recover.” “Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Anthony Roni VAUGHN III. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related *ARREST – “On June 27, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4100 block of Ferrara Ter. in Woodbridge (22193) on June 23, was arrested.”

“The accused, Lee Otis TAYLOR, was located and taken into custody by Manassas Park Police Department. Arrested on June 27: Lee Otis TAYLOR, 19, of 4137 Ferrara Ter. in Woodbridge Charged with 2 counts of strangulation, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of malicious wounding, 1 count of domestic assault & battery, and 1 count of petit larceny. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – “On June 24 at 12:05PM, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4100 block of Ferrara Ter. in Woodbridge (22193) on the evening of June 23.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. Throughout the evening of June 23 and into the early morning hours of June 24, the accused physically prevented the victim from leaving the residence. While inside the residence, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck, struck her with a hammer, took her property and cinched a belt around the victim’s neck before the parties separated.”

The accused followed the victim out of the residence where the two got into another verbal altercation. The accused pushed the victim against a parked vehicle before pulling her to the ground. The victim then walked into a local business and contacted a family member who notified the police. The accused fled prior to police arriving in the area. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Lee Otis TAYLOR. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

Stabbing Investigation – “On June 28 at 1:14AM, officers responded to investigate a stabbing that was believed to have occurred in the 16800 block of Toms River Lp. in Dumfries (22026) earlier that morning. The initial investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old man, was in the above area when he sustained multiple injuries from being stabbed.”

“At one point during the incident, the victim fled and went to an area hospital where police were contacted. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The investigation continues as officers attempt to determine what led up to the stabbing.”

Malicious Wounding – “On June 28 at 6:56PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Ridgeway Dr. and Kahns Rd. in Manassas (20112) earlier that day at

approximately 3:45PM.”

“The investigation revealed the victims, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old female juvenile, were walking in the above area when a white Jeep Wrangler drove towards them. As the vehicle passed, one of the occupants brandished a firearm, believed to be a BB gun, and fired multiple rounds, striking both victims. The vehicle quickly drove out of the area and the victims reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police.”

“The victims reported minor injuries. The vehicle was occupied by three white males and another male and female of unknown race, all believed to be juveniles. The investigation continues.”

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – “On June 28 at 8:07PM, officers responded to the 14400 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate shots fired call.”

“The investigation revealed two men brandished firearms in front of a local business and fired multiple rounds towards the parking lot. While checking the area, officers located shell casings on the sidewalk. No injuries or property damage were reported.”

“Suspect Descriptions: A black male, tall, with a thin build, medium-length hair. Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black/blue sweatpants, and basketball-style shoes. A black male of medium build and height. Last seen wearing a black Nike mask, a white ribbed-style tank top, black shorts with grey leggings underneath, and white basketball-style shoes.”

Residential Burglary – “On June 28 at 5:54 PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7000 block of Courtyard Way in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a burglary.”

“The investigation revealed entry was made into the home through the back door, which was found damaged sometime between 9:00 AM and 4:30 PM. Designer purses, jewelry, and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.”

Residential Burglary – “On June 27 at 5:40 PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14800 block of Cartagena Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed entry was made into the home through the back door which was found damaged sometime between 7:30AM and 3:30PM. Jewelry and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.”

Strong-Arm Robbery – “On June 28 at 8:14 PM, officers responded to The Landings at Markhams Grant Apartments located in the 2700 block of Landings Point Lp. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 47- year-old woman, was approached by an unknown man, later identified as the accused, while walking in the above area. During the encounter, the accused demanded the victim’s money and then fled on foot. While investigating the incident, officers received information identifying the accused, who was located nearby and detained without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Tyjuan Deon BOWDRY, was arrested.”

“Arrested on June 28: Tyjuan Deon BOWDRY, 26, of 15731 Tassia Ln. in Woodbridge. Charged with robbery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

Indecent Exposure – “On June 28 at 7:43 PM, officers responded to the 7500 block of Linton Hall Rd. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an indecent exposure.”

“Officers arrived on scene and attempted to detain a man, identified as the accused, who was not wearing clothing. The accused resisted arrest before being secured and escorted to a police vehicle. While inside the police vehicle, the accused continued to resist and kicked the vehicle multiple times before being resecured.”

“Upon arrest, the accused refused to provide his identifying information to police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested. Arrested on June 28: [No Photo Available] Adult male, unknown name or exact age, of no fixed address, charged with indecent exposure, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”