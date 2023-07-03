Crime in Prince William worsens; ‘Neighbors are scared to go outside to walk their dog’

Insidenova.com: “Prince William County law enforcement and social services officials met with Manassas-area business leaders and property owners Thursday to discuss concerns with an uptick in crime along the Sudley and Balls Ford Roads corridor.”

“Sachin Behl, owner of a 7-Eleven located at the corner of Balls Ford and Sudley roads, described recurring instances of customers harassing employees, with one most recently breaking glass and stealing merchandise. Carolanne Petrusiak, chief financial officer of McKay Used Books located on Sudley Road, told of how people who do drugs behind the shop harass her employees while they take out the trash.”

“My neighbors are scared to go outside to walk their dog … in the streets because people are harassing us,” Romano said.”