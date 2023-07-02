Young Marines, of Dumfries, awarded $81,000

Young Marines: “The Young Marines National Foundation (YMNF) donated $81,000 to the Young Marines, a national youth organization, to support the 2023 National Leadership Academy (NLA), which takes place July 8 – 16, 2023, in San Pedro, Calif.”

“Lt. Col Mike Zeliff USMC (Ret.), the executive director of the Young Marines National Foundation, presented the check on Tuesday, June 20, to Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines.”

“This is only the first of many monetary contributions that the foundation hopes to present to the Young Marines to enhance opportunities for its youth members,” said Michael B. Kessler, chair of the board of directors of the Young Marines National Foundation.”

Young Marines is based in Dumfries and has several units across the U.S.