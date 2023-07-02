VRE expands Spotsylvania shop

Virginia Railway Express: “The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) has officially opened its new Lifecycle Overhaul and Upgrade (LOU) Facility, which allows the commuter rail service to perform expanded maintenance onsite in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.”

“The LOU features a drop table to remove locomotive and railcar trucks and wheelsets; wheel truing machine to reprofile rolling stock wheelsets; overhead bridge crane with two lift points – one with a 5-ton and the other with a 30-ton capacity; and two tracks, each holding up to four locomotives or railcars.”