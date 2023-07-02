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Fredericksburg loses 4-2 to Sox

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Nationals: “Salem took an early lead on a Salute to Service Sunday and never looked back, beating the FredNats 4-2. The Red Sox tagged Jarlin Susana for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Cutter Coffey, then a single to Allan Castro to put runners on second and third with no outs. A wild pitch allowed Coffey to score, then later in the frame, a sacrifice fly brought Castro in to give the Sox a 2-0 edge.”

“Then in the top of the third, Cutter Coffey singled and stole second base. He moved to third on a passed ball, before scoring on an Allan Castro single to extend the lead to 3-0. Susana did not allow a run beyond that, working five full innings for his longest outing this season.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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