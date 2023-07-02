Fredericksburg loses 4-2 to Sox

Fredericksburg Nationals: “Salem took an early lead on a Salute to Service Sunday and never looked back, beating the FredNats 4-2. The Red Sox tagged Jarlin Susana for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Cutter Coffey, then a single to Allan Castro to put runners on second and third with no outs. A wild pitch allowed Coffey to score, then later in the frame, a sacrifice fly brought Castro in to give the Sox a 2-0 edge.”

“Then in the top of the third, Cutter Coffey singled and stole second base. He moved to third on a passed ball, before scoring on an Allan Castro single to extend the lead to 3-0. Susana did not allow a run beyond that, working five full innings for his longest outing this season.”