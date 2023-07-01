Sentara donates $25,000 to Leading Ladies Initiative

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: “Sentara Health is proud to support The Leading Ladies Initiative of Global Inheritance, Inc. with a $25,000 donation to help underserved young ladies in high school realize and reach their potential. Global Inheritance, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to creating pathways for young women to advance through STEM education, internships, job shadowing, and leadership development training.”

“On June 29, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) hosted a cohort of young ladies learning about various aspects of health care delivery. Four young women have had summer internships with SNVMC in various departments of the hospital to get hands-on experience. “The opportunity to help these young women develop their leadership skills and learn about the many opportunities available in health care through The Leading Ladies Initiative is an honor and privilege for all of us here at Sentara,” said Christy Grabus, vice president and chief nursing officer at SNVMC.”



Leading Ladies Initiative: “Five years ago, we were founded in 2019 in Loudoun County to serve students across the Northern Virginia region. We are dedicated to creating a pathway for underserved high school females to reach their potential through STEM education, internships, and leadership development training. The Leading Ladies Initiative provides high school students an opportunity to break the barriers of women entering the STEM industry through a work-based learning program. To achieve our mission, we partner with businesses and organizations. Students experience first-hand how STEM is applied in various careers during the program and understand how high school course selection and college preparedness equips them for a STEM career.”